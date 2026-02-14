Donald Trump and his MAGA sphere of aggrieved bigots began the week furious over the success of Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance. Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s immigration goons were publicly humiliated on Capitol Hill as they tried and failed to defend the administration’s deadly policies in front of Congress.

And it was all on video.

While Trump’s supporters usually march in lockstep with him, Bad Bunny’s excellent Super Bowl halftime show has caused some to fall out of line, with some MAGA types admitting they enjoyed the pro-immigrant performer.

Bondi’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee went off the rails shortly after Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington asked Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors in the audience to raise their hands. Jayapal pressed Bondi to apologize to them, accusing her of protecting “powerful predators” in the release of Epstein-related files while also failing to safeguard survivors in the documents.

After a closed-door deposition with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, Democratic Reps. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Jasmine Crockett of Texas accused the GOP-controlled government of covering up information on the Epstein case.

Democratic Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois on Tuesday went scorched-earth during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing with the heads of three major immigration agencies.

In yet another sign that the GOP doesn't actually care about free speech, Trump and Republican lawmakers trashed U.S. Olympians who said they do not support the cruelty that Trump is carrying out back home, calling them un-American and even rooting for them to lose.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testified before a Senate committee, ostensibly to discuss broadband funding. But Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland opened his questioning by pressing Lutnick about the nature of his relationship with convicted sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, including a recently revealed visit he made to Epstein’s infamous island in 2012—seven years after Lutnick claimed he was so “disgusted” by Epstein that he cut off all ties.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison drew the predictably offensive ire of Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin during a Senate Oversight Committee hearing.