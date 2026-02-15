Born Nathaniel Adams Coles on March 17, 1919, in Montgomery, Alabama, to a Baptist minister and his wife, Cole moved with his family to Chicago, Illinois, as a young child. Soon afterwards, at the age of four, he gave his first public performance, singing "Yes, We Have No Bananas" in a talent contest. Despite the fact that his older brother Edward had to push him onstage, young Nat won a turkey. Cole's mother, Perlina, taught him to play the piano in the hopes that he would someday become a classic pianist. According to Maria Cole, the singer's second wife, in her book, Nat King Cole: An Intimate Biography, his musical talents were quickly put to practical, if not classical, use. In kindergarten, he played piano for the teacher as musical accompaniment to classroom games. By the time Cole was eleven, he and his sister shared the piano duties of their father's ministry at the True Light Baptist Church. But when he was sixteen, his interests turned to jazz, and he formed his own group, the Royal Dukes. They played for small change, or, as Maria Cole recounted, "when they couldn't get cash, often settled for hot dogs and hamburgers." Nat did not sing, because the other members of the group did not like his voice. Shortly afterwards, however, Cole left the Dukes to join the group his brother had formed, the Rogues of Rhythm. The Rogues eventually joined the cast of "Shuffle Along," a black musical revue. While Cole was serving as the revue's pianist, he became acquainted with Nadine Robinson, one of its dancers. As the show was en route to California, Robinson became Cole's first wife, but "Shuffle Along" closed when it got to Long Beach, leaving Cole unemployed. He began playing piano in Los Angeles area bars to support himself. In one of these bars, Cole was discovered by another club owner, Bob Lewis, who urged Cole to form a small backup group and drop the s from his surname. Lewis wanted the more traditional quartet, but Cole could only find two other suitable musicians--thus, with the help of Wesley Prince on bass and Oscar Moore on guitar, the Nat Cole Swingsters Three began their first steady job in Lewis's club.

Inspired by Earl Hines, Cole spent much of his teenage years in the clubs of Chicago, listening to performances by jazz artists such as Louis Armstrong and Earl “Fatha” Hines. He earned his nickname “King” (inspired by the nursery rhyme “Old King Cole”) and dropped the “s” from his surname when he began playing piano in the Chicago clubs. Eventually, Cole and his older brother Eddie formed a jazz sextet, Eddie Cole’s Swingsters, and made their recording debut for Decca Records in 1936. The brothers went on the road with the all-black musical revue Shuffle Along the following year. When the tour ended in Los Angeles, Nat Cole decided to remain there and pursue his career as jazz pianist. In this undated file photo, Eartha Kitt hugs Nat King Cole, playing the piano in the role of W.C. Handy, in a scene from the 1958 movie "St. Louis Blues.” Fronting the King Cole Trio, Cole wrote, sang and played piano on “That Ain’t Right,” recorded for Decca in 1941. The song became a No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Harlem Hit Parade (later the rhythm-and-blues charts) in early 1943. The success of a second single for the Excelsior label, “All for You,” resulted in a recording contract with Capitol Records. The group’s first Capitol session, “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” topped the black charts in 1944 and also crossed over to the folk and pop charts. That success was followed by “Gee, Baby, Ain’t I Good to You” and a No. 1 album, The King Cole Trio. The trio’s R&B hits led to appearances on radio and television as well as in films. Like its predecessor, the Capitol album The King Cole Trio, Vol. II reached No. 1 in 1946. The group went on to conquer the pop charts with its recordings of the Mel Torre/Robert Wells composition “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You),” which peaked at No. 3 in 1946, and “(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons,” which climbed all the way to No. 1 that same year. After some personnel changes, Cole’s group was briefly known as Nat “King” Cole and the Trio. Beginning with the 1950 single “Mona Lisa” – a melancholy movie theme that became both a gold record and a No. 1 pop hit – all of his subsequent releases were simply credited to Nat King Cole. By the time he released the singles “Too Young” (1951) and his signature song, “Unforgettable” (1952), Cole ranked alongside his contemporaries Frank Sinatra, Perry Como and Dean Martin as one of the premier voices in American music.

“The Unforgettable Nat King Cole” includes interviews with his family members, friends, and fellow musicians including Carol Cole, Freddy Cole, Maria Cole, Natalie Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Harry Belafonte, Quincy Jones, Eartha Kitt, Oscar Peterson, Frank Sinatra and Mel Tormé.

This 1991 documentary chronicles the life and career of Nat King Cole, from jazz pianist to global singing sensation. Featuring interviews with family and colleagues, it explores the artist's rise to unprecedented success. The film also examines the societal barriers that the performer faced.

