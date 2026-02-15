The Trump administration is becoming increasingly desperate to cover up President Donald Trump’s presence in the Epstein files. But as more documents are released, it becomes abundantly clear that Trump is far from innocent.

Here are some cartoons highlighting the Epstein files—or lack thereof. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Cartoon: Epstein client list, by Clay Jones

Originally published July 8, 2025.

Cartoon: Allegation Alcatraz, by Jack Ohman

Originally published July 20, 2025.

Cartoon: When I met Jeffrey Epstein, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Nov. 21, 2025.

Cartoon: Why stop there?, by Jack Ohman

Originally published Nov. 24, 2025.

Cartoon: The Epstein files, by Nick Anderson

Originally published Jan. 17.

Cartoon: If we were in the Epstein files … , by Mike Luckovich

Originally published Jan. 19.

Cartoon: Read between the lines, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Jan. 24.

Cartoon: The only way, by Pedro Molina

Originally published Jan. 31.

