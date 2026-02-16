Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana is ringing the alarm that his party is headed for big trouble in this year’s midterm elections, singling out the ongoing failure of the Trump economy as a key factor.

In an interview with The Hill, Kennedy advocated for Republicans to pass more legislation via the reconciliation process used to pass the “One Big Beautiful Bill” in 2025. Kennedy argues that Republicans need to address rising costs or else they will be punished this fall. He notes that installing pro-Trump operatives in the government and in the judiciary hasn’t helped the party’s approval.

“We’re not going to win the midterm by going to the American people and saying, ‘Look, we passed 11 out of 12 appropriations bills and we confirmed all of President Trump’s nominees,’” Kennedy said.

Kennedy went on to explain, “[Voters are] worried about the cost of living. … In their minds, they’re tired of selling blood plasma to go grocery shopping.”

But ironically, Kennedy was one of 51 Senate Republicans who voted for the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which passed on a party-line vote opposed by every Democrat. The bill cut subsidies for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), contributing to the increase in health care costs that has been a part of the affordability problems booming under Trump.

The senator is a part of the problem he is now openly worrying about.

In Trump’s first year back in office, the economy added almost no jobs—a reversal from the strong job gains that had occurred under former President Joe Biden and a return to Trump’s poor job performance in his first term.

Policies like the Big Beautiful Bill and huge tariffs have acted like an anchor on the economy, raising taxes and costs instead of helping consumers. Things have gotten so bad that even a handful of congressional Republicans recently joined with Democrats to symbolically rebuke and rein in Trump’s tariff powers.

Recent special election results and races last year have almost uniformly shown voters shifting towards the Democrats, with even Republican wins in previously safe areas showing much narrower margins. There are clear signs of a coming blue tsunami of votes in favor of the Democrats, which has left Republicans scrambling to rig election rules to preserve their party’s power.

It hasn’t helped Republicans that Trump’s approval ratings have nosedived. He did not start out his second term from the strong position of other recent presidents like Obama and Biden, and his failures on economic policy have been compounded by his abuse of migrants, embrace of racism, and stumbling on the world stage.

On the key issue of affordability, Trump has made things difficult for Republicans trying to win races. He has falsely declared that inflation has been “solved,” and argued that the very notion of affordability was a “hoax” pushed by Democrats.

Kennedy is unlikely to get his wish of a Republican bill designed to stop Democratic gains in this year’s elections. Instead, he and his party are stuck with Trump’s poor economy while voters are set to punish the GOP’s failures. Again.