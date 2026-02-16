Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued to command the world stage, providing at least one sane emissary from the United States amid the rise of Donald Trump’s chaotic, autocratic movement.

In a wide-ranging interview Sunday at Technische Universität Berlin with German Bundestag member Isabel Cademartori, Ocasio-Cortez took aim at the architects of MAGA’s "anti-cancel culture" movement who are now trying to dodge accountability over the Epstein files—and slammed attorney general Pam Bondi’s pathetic performance before Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez described the “cancel culture” narrative as a politicization of decency.

“That's the erosion in culture [and] morality that is being hinted at here when Pam Bondi says there's no more work here to be done,” she said. “Really? You are the Attorney General of the United States of America and you don't want to hold any one of these pedophiles accountable. Resign or be impeached.”

Bondi’s bizarre performance last week did little to ease the public's frustration over the Trump administration’s handling of the long-promised files.

The well-earned public scorn being experienced by many powerful figures does not preclude the need for true accountability, and Ocasio-Cortez could run for any office on that—and maybe she will.