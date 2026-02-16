Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia spoke to the congregation of Big Bethel A.M.E. church on Sunday, calling President Donald Trump “a spiritually broken president who digs the moral pit deeper and deeper.”

“But, pastor, Proverbs says, 'Whoever digs a pit will fall into it,’” Ossoff added.

“Among today's false prophets are the election deniers who indulge this president's obsession with overturning the 2020 election,” he continued. “They tell a lie so absurd and, therefore, so debasing to tell that the act of telling it proves the teller's total and humiliating submission.”

Ossoff, who is facing a tight reelection race in 2026, has been targeted by an expensive wave of attack ads. But after the state’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, opted not to run in the race, Republicans are scraping the bottom of the barrel looking for viable candidates.