The Rev. Jesse Jackson died on Tuesday, at age 84. The famed civil rights activist inspired hope in generations of young progressives with his inclusive vision following the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr, and tributes to Jackson Tributes began pouring in soon after news of his death.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris called Jackson “one of America’s greatest patriots,” recalling how she proudly drove her car with a “Jesse Jackson for President” bumper sticker while in law school. “Today and every day, we will carry forward his call to ‘Keep hope alive,’” she wrote.

Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King, remembered her father’s former comrade and his tireless advocacy for the marginalized. “As we grieve, we give thanks for a life that pushed hope into weary places,” she said in a post on X.

Former South African President Nelson Mandela, left, walks with the Rev. Jesse Jackson after their meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2005.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson described Jackson as a mentor and friend, detailing the many causes Jackson championed. “As we lift up his life and wrap our arms around his family and all those who loved him, I ask you to anchor your hope in action to honor Rev. Jackson's enduring contributions. He believed in you, and found hope in humanity. Do something today to keep hope alive,” Johnson said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised Jackson as a giant of the Civil Rights Movement, writing on X, “He marched, he ran, he organized and he preached justice without apology. May we honor him not just in words, but in struggle.”

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Jackson a “legendary voice for the voiceless, powerful civil rights champion and trailblazer extraordinaire.”

Stacey Abrams, a former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, wrote on X, “With courage, tenacity and an audacious spirit, he widened our capacity for imagining true unity and deepened our commitment to justice for all.”

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts described Jackson as a “trailblazer and a fighter” who gave hope to a new generation of leaders.

Former President Barack Obama honored Jackson’s “lifetime of service,” saying that “we stood on his shoulders.”

Former President Barack Obama honored Jackson's "lifetime of service," saying that "we stood on his shoulders." Michelle and I were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a true giant, the Reverend Jesse Jackson. We will always be grateful for Jesse's lifetime of service, and the friendship our families share. We stood on his shoulders. We send our deepest condolences to the Jackson…

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump called Jackson “a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and ‘street smarts,’” before attacking President Barack Obama and people who call Trump racist. It was classy stuff.

C-SPAN posted the historic video of Jackson receiving the President Medal of Freedom in 2000 from president Bill Clinton.

C-SPAN posted the historic video of Jackson receiving the President Medal of Freedom in 2000 from president Bill Clinton. Jesse Jackson receives the President Medal of Freedom in 2000 from Bill Clinton. RIP.

Here is a memory of Jackson that I, along with tens of millions of others who grew up knowing that we were somebody, will hold close: Jackson’s legendary 1972 appearance on “Sesame Street.”

Rest in power.