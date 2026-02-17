Previously convicted Trump economic adviser Pete Navarro appeared on Fox Business Tuesday armed with a big bag of propaganda. Navarro, who has never been right about a single thing in the history of economics, attempted to convince Maria Bartiromo and her audience that despite every economic indicator flashing red, this is all in the media’s mind!

“Trump economy—perfect,” Navarro said. “Best year since '98. We'll top that. It's probably one of the best years in modern American economic history—not hyperbole—that's what the data's telling us.”

As health care costs skyrocket, even President Donald Trump’s supporters know the economy is a disaster, and regardless of what Trump might say, inflation remains elevated. Under Trump, job creation has all but stalled, the unemployment rate continues to rise, and most Americans do not share Navarro’s delusional optimism.

The Republican Party has always been a terrible steward of the American economy, but as with everything in this administration—and to quote Navarro—they’re sure to “top that.”