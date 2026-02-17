The legendary Bruce Springsteen announced that he and the E Street Band will embark on a three-month, 20-show “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour, beginning March 31 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Brothers and sisters, fans, friends, and good folk from coast to coast: we are living through dark, disturbing, and dangerous times,” Springsteen said in a video announcing the tour. “But do not despair: The cavalry is coming.”

“We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America, American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream,” he added. “All of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington D.C.”

Springsteen also revealed his tour dates with a poster featuring the anti-Trump protest phrase, “No kings.”

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s violent immigration tactics, including the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Springsteen has used his platform to speak out against Trump and his unconstitutional agenda.

In January, Springsteen released a protest song, “Streets of Minneapolis,” highlighting the civil rights abuses and violence in Minnesota.

Time will tell how bent out of shape MAGA gets over the tour announcement.