The most merit-based administration in history strikes again.

Meet Chamberlain Harris! No word on why her parents saddled her with the moniker of a long-dead, disgraced-as-an-accommodationist British prime minister, but young Chamberlain is nothing if not accommodating to President Donald Trump, which just netted her a seat on the Commission of Fine Arts. She will be responsible for signing off on Trump’s Big Dumb Grift Palace Ballroom.

Gosh, do you think she will approve it? Truly a mystery.

“Trump rewrites history” by Mike Luckovich

Harris is a whopping 26 years old, was known as the “receptionist of the United States” during Trump’s first term, and is currently the deputy director of Oval Office operations, whatever that means. She loved working for Trump so much that she continued to serve as his executive assistant after he left office in 2021.

Does she have arts experience? Well, she has the same amount as Lindsey Halligan, who was originally tapped to review all Smithsonian exhibits for wokeness until ascending, briefly, to a U.S. attorney gig—which is to say no experience whatsoever.

But hey, at least Harris has a 2019 bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Albany. There, her honors thesis compared the communication strategies used by former President Barack Obama and Trump, but mostly served as a vehicle to praise Trump about how successful he was at developing his own brand and exciting his social media base.

Harris got the nod for serving on the Commission of Fine Arts because Trump fired all the members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts back in October, right in the midst of his ballroom-building spree. Sure, members of the commission are supposed to be “experts in relevant disciplines, including art, architecture, landscape architecture, and urban design,” but who needs expertise when you’ve got Chamberlain Harris?

Harris’ appointment comes on the heels of Trump also firing everyone on the National Capital Planning Commission last July, replacing them with cronies like Will Scharf, who currently serves as Trump’s staff secretary and used to be one of his innumerable personal criminal defense lawyers.

National Capital Planning Commission Chairman Will Scharf presides over a National Capital Planning Commission meeting, in Washington.

Scharf also has no experience in the arts, urban planning, or the like, but what he does have is a willingness to cede the NCPC’s role to Trump. In his role as NCPC chair, Scharf took the Trump-coddling stance that the NCPC doesn’t have jurisdiction over tearing things down, so the organization just had to stand aside while the East Wing was demolished.

Now that Harris has her new gig, she can join the bevy of cronies and baby racists that Trump has installed, none of whom would be employable in a normal administration.

That doesn’t just include high-profile people like Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. All of those folks are indeed unqualified, but even lower-rung administration roles now have to be stuffed with morally flexible true believers, which is how you get people like Harris and Halligan in positions of power.

Take 21-year-old Peyton Rollins, who is somehow running social media for the Department of Homeland Security. Rollins appears to have landed that job based on the strength of his AI slop and white nationalism.

Paul Ingrassia

Or how about 31-year-old Paul Ingrassia, originally tapped to lead the Office of Special Counsel until his Nazi-curious texts emerged, whereupon he was rewarded with a different high-level administration job that didn’t require Senate confirmation.

Being qualified for a job is utterly irrelevant to this administration. Fealty to Trump of the most comically overwrought sort is the only thing that matters.

But the administration can’t just acknowledge that, which would at least be honest. Instead, we all have to endure the fascist project of the administration telling the most outrageous lies about these picks. White House communications director Steven Cheung declared that Harris “understands the President’s vision and appreciation of the arts like very few others, and brings a unique perspective that will serve the Commission well” and will be “a tremendous asset to the Commission of Fine Arts.”

Come on, man. This is just embarrassing.

Okay, well, to be fair, Harris probably does understand Trump’s “vision” of slapping his name on everything and turning Washington, D.C., into Mar-a-Lago on the Potomac, entirely encrusted in gold gilt. That’s not really a “unique perspective” or “tremendous asset” to the commission, but is very helpful to Trump.

Even normal conservative arts and architecture types can’t get behind Trump’s efforts to raze D.C. and rebuild it in his image. Architect Cass Gilbert would never, so instead we get Chamberlain Harris because we live in the worst timeline.