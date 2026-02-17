A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

CBS forces Colbert to pull segment—and he isn't doing it quietly

Trump’s FCC won’t stop the nakedly partisan shenanigans.

Homeland Security stooge throws in the towel

Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out.

How Trump's war on Democratic states could backfire

Vulnerable Republicans might end up paying the price for the president’s pettiness.

Cartoon: Vile values

“A budget is a moral document.”

‘I am somebody’: Tributes pour in for civil rights icon Jesse Jackson

Luminaries paid tribute to “one of America’s greatest patriots.”

MyPillow guy isn't losing sleep over scamming his donors

That Mike Lindell always keeps it classy.

Hegseth sets alarming conditions for AI company's contract

There’s a price to pay for having ethics, apparently.

Click here to see more cartoons.