Open and obvious lies are a necessary part of fascism’s eradication of a shared truth, and perhaps no lies are more comically obvious than the ones the Trump administration tells about all its subpar little workers.

Everyone—including President Donald Trump himself—knows that these people are wildly unqualified. Everyone—including Trump himself—knows that puffed-up statements about how all these people were picked because they were the tip-top best choice imaginable are transparent, vulgar falsehoods. They just don’t care.

The most recent example of this is the ascension of Chamberlain Harris to the Commission of Fine Arts. Harris is 26, has no background in the arts whatsoever, and her government experience consists entirely of being an assistant at Trump’s beck and call.

But you wouldn’t know that from listening to White House communications director Steven Cheung, who gushed that Harris “understands the President’s vision and appreciation of the arts like very few others, and brings a unique perspective that will serve the Commission well” and will be “a tremendous asset to the Commission of Fine Arts.”

Sure, if “tremendous asset” means “there to rubber-stamp Trump’s worst ideas.”

Harris joins an absolute cavalcade of weak-sauce randos who the Trump administration nonetheless pretends are the best, most meritorious choice for the job, demanding that you absorb their risible lies.

There’s Jordan Fox, the 30-year-old who was only admitted to the bar in September 2022. Fox spent much of her brief time so far at the Department of Justice not bothering with any pesky actual legal practice that would qualify her to be the next U.S. attorney for New Jersey. Instead, she was chief of staff to Emil Bove before Trump rewarded Bove with a lifetime seat on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. But per Todd Blanche, tapping Fox is part of the DOJ’s commitment to “bringing in the best and brightest to carry out our mission.”

Come on, man. Do you hear yourself?

Lindsey Halligan

Speaking of unqualified U.S. attorney picks, hello Lindsey Halligan! Yes, everyone’s favorite insurance lawyer was so deluded about her legal chops that she continued to sign off on documents as a U.S. attorney long after a court told her that she very much wasn’t.

After the court tossed Halligan, along with her deeply flawed indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt went on Fox News to complain about the ruling and to say that Halligan was “extremely qualified for this position.” Again, do you hear yourself? This is just embarrassing.

Let’s not forget Alina Habba, another unqualified Trump stooge nominated to a U.S. attorney position until the courts kicked her out. Habba actually took it upon herself to tell florid lies about her background, issuing a resignation statement saying, “For the past five years, I've fought for justice on behalf of the American people.”

That’s quite the way to frame one’s experience as a private defense attorney for Trump. However, it wasn’t as if Habba could point to any actual relevant experience, so sucking up to Trump it is.

The Nazi-curious Paul Ingrassia was initially tapped to head the Office of Special Counsel. That agency is responsible for protecting hundreds of thousands of federal employees from prohibited employment practices, safeguarding the confidentiality of whistleblowers, and enforcing the Hatch Act. The incumbent who Trump illegally forced out, Hampton Dellinger, had practiced law for over 30 years, including representing whistleblowers, serving in a high-level Senate-confirmed position at the DOJ, and being general counsel to North Carolina’s governor.

In contrast, Ingrassia’s legal experience seems to be limited to representing accused racist and sex trafficker Andrew Tate. However, Ingrassia apparently undertook that before he was admitted to the bar, which is a no-no. Despite this total lack of experience and total embrace of white nationalism, Trump described Ingrassia as “a highly respected attorney, writer, and Constitutional Scholar, who has done a tremendous job serving as my White House Liaison for Homeland Security.”

“Accountability” by Nick Anderson

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was such an obviously unqualified pick for the job that Cheung had to start puffing up Hegseth’s qualifications before Trump even retook office in January 2025. According to Cheung, tapping Whiskey Pete was evidence of Trump nominating “high-caliber and extremely qualified candidates to serve in his administration.” There is no world where Hegseth is extremely qualified for anything except being a racist talking head on Fox News.

We all know that FBI Director Kash Patel got his job because he wrote unreadable children’s books—three of them!—praising Trump. It certainly wasn’t on the basis of his extremely meager prosecutorial experience, but according to Trump, Patel “is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People.”

None of that is remotely true, but it simply doesn’t matter to Trump.

Finally, Casey Means’ nomination to be surgeon general appears to have stalled out in the Senate. Could it be because Means never finished her surgical residency, doesn’t currently have a medical license, and is just a wellness shill?

Here’s Trump on Means’ awesome qualifications: “Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding. Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History.”

Yes, an influencer who burbles on about how she offers “mindset shifts and habits to help you optimize your cell biology” is definitely going to be one of the best surgeon generals we’ve ever had.

Trump is going to continue to pick the worst, least-qualified people, and he’s going to continue to insist they are all wildly talented and super qualified—but that doesn’t mean we have to swallow those lies.