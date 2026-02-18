If you thought President Donald Trump's attempts to rename various airports and train stations after himself was only because of his malignant narcissism, you'd be wrong.

He also sees it as yet another avenue to grift off of the American people.

According to The Associated Press, the Trump Organization filed to trademark the names President Donald J. Trump International Airport, Donald J. Trump International Airport, and DJT to use on airports and “dozens of related things found there, from buses shuttling passengers to umbrellas and travel bags to flight suits."

New signage adding President Donald Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center is unveiled on Dec. 19, 2025.

The trademark filings come as Florida Republicans prepare to pass a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport—located near Trump’s tacky Mar-a-Lago club—after Dear Leader.

The Trump Organization claimed that it wouldn't use the trademarks for financial gain, saying in a statement, "To be clear, the President and his family will not receive any royalty, licensing fee, or financial consideration whatsoever from the proposed airport renaming."

But if you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you.

Trump has proven time and again that he will do anything to make a buck—including stealing from taxpayers. He's currently seeking a $10 billion taxpayer payout from the Internal Revenue Service for releasing his tax returns, which proved that he's a tax cheat.

Trump and his sons have made hundreds of millions of dollars from crypto scams, including a corrupt deal with the royal family of the United Arab Emirates. He's also made millions forcing world leaders and Secret Service agents to stay at his shitty hotels.

According to a January report from The New York Times, Trump has made $1.4 billion off of the presidency so far, including the licensing of his name on foreign properties, the certified stinker of a documentary about his wife, and settlements he made after threatening news organizations.

So you better believe that he’ll find any way he can to make money off of the renaming of airports. In fact, trademark experts say that he would have to be compensated.

Here’s what trademark attorney Josh Gerben had to say about it:

The move raises unusual questions about the intersection of public infrastructure and private brand ownership. While presidents and public officials have had landmarks named in their honor, a sitting president’s private company has never in the history of the United States sought trademark rights in advance of such naming. Because these trademarks have been filed, if an airport authority were to adopt the name “President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” DTTM Operations would now need to license the mark to that authority, potentially charging a licensing fee (or accepting some other form of consideration).

It’s just one more grift to add to the list of Trump’s impeachable offenses.