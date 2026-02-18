A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Kristi Noem is the worst boss ever

From firing people for not retrieving her blankie, to rerouting search-and-rescue flights for deportations, she’s truly awful.

There's something happening in Texas

Here’s hoping a huge Democratic turnout for Day 1 of early voting is a sign.

ICE violence is up over 290% under Trump

But, sure, keep saying ICE is making the country safer.

Cartoon: The Washington Post-mortem

Jeff Bezos has gutted it like a fish.

The Trump regime's most laughable lies about its lamest lackeys

So many inept Trump hires to choose from, so little time.

Here’s the real reason Trump wants to slap his name on airports

Turns out it’s not only because of his narcissism!

