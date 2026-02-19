The signs keep piling up that Republicans are panicked about losing their power in the November midterms.

The latest signal is in Iowa, where the Republican-controlled legislature is rushing through legislation that would curb the governor's power to make regulations and appoint members to certain state boards.

If Republicans thought they’d win the governor’s race, there is no reason why the legislature would pass—and why deeply unpopular GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds would sign—a bill to curtail the next governor’s power.

Yet that is what’s happening, providing evidence that Republicans are terrified of losing the governor’s race in a state President Donald Trump won by 13 percentage points in 2024.

Republicans losing a statewide race in Iowa was unthinkable even a year ago. However, Trump's destructive tariff policy has so devastated Iowa farmers that Republicans are now having to make undemocratic contingencies even in red states like Iowa.

A man walks past the Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines.

Indeed, state Auditor Rob Sand—the likely Democratic nominee for the governor’s race—said the move is a desperate one from the GOP. On X, responding to an article about the legislation to curtail the next governor’s power, Sand posted a GIF of Puss in Boots saying "Fear me."

Even before this anti-democratic legislation, there were signs that Republicans were growing worried about their odds in the Hawkeye State.

Trump's team chose Iowa for Dear Leader to hold his first midterm-focused rally. If Trump's political team thought he had to shore up votes in Iowa, then they must have data showing that things are quite bad for the GOP.

Indeed, polling data from The Economist shows Trump's approval rating is 11 points underwater in the state. And at least one early poll shows Sand with a lead in a hypothetical matchup against Rep. Randy Feenstra, who is running for the GOP nomination.

Unfortunately for Republicans, Trump's speech in Iowa was not helpful for the GOP candidates in the state's open gubernatorial and Senate contests, as well as its two toss-up House races.

Rather than focus on how he will help improve people's financial situations, Trump instead tried to gaslight Americans about the state of the economy and declared that inflation—the issue most important to voters—is "solved."

Ultimately, Republicans are clearly worried about the coming blue wave. And they should be.

Trump's approval rating recently fell to a second-term low. And Democrats have a 5-point lead in the generic ballot, which asks voters what party they want to see control Congress after the next election.

Even states like Iowa aren’t safe for the GOP.

Hold onto your butts—November is going to be a wild ride.