Millions of Americans are watching with despair as other countries punish their law-breaking leaders while ours is led by a convicted felon who has gotten off scot free for his own barrage of crimes.

On Thursday, Americans woke up to the news that authorities in the U.K. had arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, on charges of misconduct in public office over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“King Trump’s men” by David Horsey

Meanwhile in South Korea, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after he was found guilty of carrying out an insurrection in his country when he declared martial law in 2024 to try to seize control from the opposing political party.

Yet here at home, our so-called president—who also had close ties to Epstein and incited an insurrection of his own in January 2021—is sitting in the White House, violating the Constitution as he carries out impeachable offenses at a dizzying clip.

Indeed at this very moment, Trump appears to be readying to launch a possible war in Iran without congressional approval, despite the fact that the Constitution Trump uses as toilet paper says that it’s Congress that has the power to declare war. Not to mention that Trump has already been carrying out war crimes in the Caribbean Sea, as well as his invasion of Venezuela.

There's a simple explanation of why President Donald Trump has escaped all accountability for his own crimes, whereas leaders in other countries have not: It's thanks to the Republican Party.

Had Senate Republicans in 2021 actually done the right thing and voted to convict Trump of inciting the violent and deadly insurrection at the Capitol, we would not be sitting here today with a racist grifting conman carrying out a retribution campaign against his perceived enemies, violently disappearing immigrants and killing people who disagree with his immigration goons' conduct, and grifting money off of American taxpayers.

What's more, had Senate Republicans not stolen seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, the Trump-packed judicial body would not have ruled Trump to be a king, leading to the dismissal of the dozens of indictments Trump had faced for both the insurrection as well as his mishandling of classified documents.

Related | GOP's new voter suppression bill won't SAVE anything

Instead, Trump is now in office, and terrifyingly appears to be plotting ways to steal the 2026 midterms that his party looks poised to lose.

The United States' democracy was once the envy of the world. Now, we're a laughingstock led by a corrupt egomaniac who feels he is above the law and can act with impunity because his own party will never do the right thing and punish him for his actions.