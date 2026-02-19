During President Donald Trump’s farcical “Board of Peace” meeting on Thursday morning, he took one of his trademark detours off-script to talk about how nice it is to be “young and handsome.”

“It's always nice to be young and handsome,” Trump said. “Doesn't mean we have to like you. I don't like young, handsome men. Women, eh, I like. Men know I don't have any interest, heh heh.”

It may indeed be nice to be young and handsome—though not, of course, if you are being preyed upon by powerful sociopaths.

Not to be outdone, Vice President JD Vance brought his special brand of cringe to the proceedings, by opening his remarks with an attempted jab at Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“I knew exactly what I wanted to say,” Vance began. “But then after the president said that I was so smart—and that I didn't want to repeat our congresswoman who froze for 20 seconds over in Munich—now I'm tempted, sir, just to freeze for 20 seconds and just stare at the cameras and maybe they'll say nice things about me like they do about Congresswoman Cortez.”

The muted response you hear is the sound of no one laughing.

Cortez’s presence on the international stage has drawn significant attention at the Munich Security Conference, highlighting such a stark contrast to the 24-hour cringefest of the Trump administration that the right—and their enablers—are grasping at straws.