Forget separation of church and state—who’s that preaching at the Pentagon? Why, it’s Doug Wilson, your favorite (un)friendly neighborhood Christian white nationalist!

Do you have a complete inability and disinclination toward empathy?

Do you have a No Girlz Allowed Boys Rule Girls Drool policy to drive women out of public life and enforce submission to husbands?

White nationalist preacher Doug Wilson

Do you think that blow jobs are criminal acts?

Do you fervently believe that America was an explicitly Christian—Protestants only, of course—nation at its founding, despite all historical evidence to the contrary?

If you answered “yes” to any of the above, then Doug Wilson is the guy for you.

Wilson is a creepy hard-right preacher who runs the creepy hard-right denomination that the creepy hard-right Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends, so it was inevitable that he would be asked to come help obliterate the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious freedom.

That’s an explicit, not implicit, explanation of what Wilson had to say, which we know from Wilson himself, who used his Pentagon sermon time to pray for a “black swan revival,” which is apparently evangelical-speak for foisting a narrow and vicious brand of Christianity on the nation.

You can also peep Wilson over on the Defense Department’s “Rapid Response” X account, where you’ll find other important government updates like this video of Hegseth weightlifting.

Wilson’s presence on the account is of the distinctly icky variety that has become familiar in the Trump era. Hegseth is doing that weird ostentatious thing where evangelicals squinch their eyes shut to convey that they are “FILLED with Christ’s love,” bow their heads, and lay hands on whatever weirdo they’re worshipping.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at the Pentagon in June 2025.

In this instance, it was Wilson getting the literally hands-on treatment, but it’s also something we saw with Trump time and again—a stark reminder that these people don’t worship anything but power.

Well, white Power.

Well, white Christian nationalist power.

Who doesn’t want, as a standard-bearer of faith for the nation, a preacher who thinks that slavery was totally fine because it was based on “mutual affection and confidence”? Or that Muslims and Hindus are immigrating in a “parasitic way” and need to be assimilated?

It’s faith without deeds, without good works, and without compassion—a cramped little world where Wilson and Hegseth can puff out their chests while utterly decimating the Constitution.

In other words, it’s perfect for Trump 2.0.