GOP Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin dismissed concerns that married women who change their surnames could find new barriers to voting under the GOP’s voter suppression bill, comparing women to used cars.

Yes, really.

“It'll look a lot like if an individual wanted to go and sell their car,” he told Fox News on Thursday. “If you had a different name that was on your car, there's a simple, straightforward process for that. Every state will do that. It's an easy process.”

The GOP’s SAVE Act would disenfranchise millions of Americans by imposing new identification hurdles to address the nonexistent problem of noncitizen voting—measures that experts say would disproportionately impact young voters and people of color.

Compounding this is the Trump administration’s plan to make it more difficult to acquire ID needed to vote under the bill.

Steil’s support for the draconian voter suppression bill isn’t surprising, considering that he is one of at least 44 Republicans being targeted by Democrats in the upcoming midterms. His glib sexism simply reflects how the GOP views women.