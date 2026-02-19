How is America undermining democracy worldwide today? No longer content to let hate speech run amok in the United States only, the Trump administration is making an official commitment to ensuring that everyone gets their daily dose of Nazi speech or homophobic speech or racist speech … whatever floats their particular hateful boat.

The State Department, laser-focused on making America and the world a better place, is developing a portal, freedom dot gov. On that official government portal, the federal government will help people from outside the United States access the same robust type of hate speech and terrorist propaganda Americans get on the regular.

Sure, those folks may live somewhere that laws prohibit such hate speech. But what are laws in the face of the Trump administration’s beliefs that other countries aren’t independent entities with their own democratically elected leaders and laws, but rather just right-wing vassal states-in-waiting?

Along with officially hosting a bunch of truly repugnant material that other countries prohibit, the State Department is also apparently determined to make accessing that material as easy—and secret—as possible. So, they’re kicking around the idea of providing a virtual private network so that any traffic will appear to be coming from within the United States.

Also handy? This official government portal will not track site usage, so hate speech aficionados need not ever fear the disinfectant of sunshine.

No real word on how the whole secret no tracking, no trace thing is going to work here, given that official government websites are subject to recordkeeping and retention requirements, as well as the Freedom of Information Act.

If “building a private hate speech server” sounds a lot like the government is just recreating X, the Everything Nazi app, as an official government action rather than Elon Musk’s privately owned racist garbage hole, that’s because it is.

You get only one guess as to which former Department of Government Efficiency racist tween is overseeing this effort. Yes, it’s our old pal Big Balls, Edward Coristine. Last we heard, old Eddy Baby was at the Social Security Administration, but since he is a racist tween of all trades, he’s oozed on over to the State Department for this one.

Of course, this portal actively flouts the laws of other countries, which is the point. They’ll have American-style hate speech and like it.

We can’t have the French getting too big for their britches and raiding X’s offices because of the site—and site owner’s—insatiable thirst to let Grok create child sexual abuse material without any consequences. Listen, if Musk and Trump want Grok to create nonconsensual sexual images and beam them worldwide, no other country should get in the way with their pesky laws.

We already tried having the government threaten the United Kingdom for having the temerity to try to enforce its own Online Safety Act against X.

We’re also going to take a stab at funding MAGA-aligned right-wing think tanks and “charities” in Europe to help fight any digital privacy or speech laws we don’t like. That effort has been helmed by Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Sarah Rogers, who loves chatting with neo-Nazi X accounts so much that she used the opportunity to deploy some truly gross racism, saying that under former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the country “imported barbarian rapist hordes” by allowing immigration. Well, non-white immigration, presumably.

Kari Lake, Trump’s head of Voice of America

Yeah, who wouldn’t want to make sure that everyone in Europe has access to such insights?

We’re living in the worst, most topsy-turvy time. We no longer have the Voice of America promoting democracy worldwide, a beacon of hope and freedom. That’s been cast aside in favor of Kari Lake spewing pro-Trump partisan propaganda.

We killed the U.S. Agency for International Development, which actually helped people do things like not suffer needless deaths from easily treatable conditions, in favor of shoveling money at racists abroad to help them be more effective racists and just maybe overthrow their liberal democracies and become MAGA-riddled autocracies instead.

Your tax dollars at work—the worst, stupidest work.