The Department of Justice became the latest federal agency to unveil a massive Orwellian banner of President Donald Trump Thursday.

Like the Departments of Labor, Agriculture, and Health and Human services before it, the DOJ display portrays a Big Brother-style image of Trump, the presidential seal, and the slogan “Make America Safe Again.”

The cost of the banner has not yet been disclosed, but a report released in September by Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California found that similar banners cost taxpayers at least $50,000.

It’s unclear when Attorney General Pam Bondi took time away from screaming about the Dow to personally approve the banner, or if the decision came from Trump’s 21-year-old Homeland Security social media bigot, Peyton Rollins who helped arrange the hanging of the Labor Department’s banner.

Either way, Bondi joins fellow Cabinet members who have embraced similarly grotesque public displays of fealty.

Related | Here’s the real reason Trump wants to slap his name on airports

In just over a year, Trump has made sure that his face is plastered on everything from federal buildings and national park passes to “Gold Card” visas for wealthy immigrants and commemorative $1 coins. He’s also turned the White House into a garish marble and gold-plated mansion for grifters.

But most importantly, Trump has passed off the savings of his megalomania to himself—costing taxpayers millions.