In yet another sign that Republicans are terrified about a midterm backlash in Iowa, national GOP operatives on Thursday released a push poll to try and help get their preferred Democrat through a competitive primary in the state’s open Senate contest.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee released a poll showing Democratic state Sen. Zach Wahls ahead of Democratic state Rep. Josh Turek in a primary, declaring that Wahls "is aligned with where the primary voters are moving."

However, the data they’re citing seems to have come from a push poll, with pollsters asking loaded questions to help get their desired outcome from the results.

Take a look at how the poll questions appear to have been worded:

“When thinking about the Democratic primary, which lane appeals to you more?” the poll asked, giving respondents the options of “Josh Turek, who is backed by Chuck Schumer,” or “Zach Wahls, who is aligned with Bernie Sanders," according to Iowa reporter Laura Belin.

Iowa state senator and candidate for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate Zach Wahls speaks at a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sept, 11, 2025.

The NRSC had been pushing Wahls even before this poll, declaring in a statement on Sunday that "Radical Zach Wahls has won over Democrats’ progressive base and catapulted to the lead in Iowa’s messy primary."

"The Wahls campaign has cited this as evidence Republicans are most worried about Wahls, but it could easily mean the opposite: Republicans would rather have Hinson face Wahls in the November election," Belin wrote.

The fact that Republicans are meddling to try to face off with a Democratic candidate they view as less electable is a sign they are worried about Iowa's Senate contest, which is vacant this cycle after GOP Sen. Joni Ernst decided to retire rather than run for reelection following her idiotic “we all are going to die” comment in response to Medicaid cuts.

The race is currently rated a Likely Republican win by the Cook Political Report. However, recent polling shows the race is close, with both Wahls and Turek 3 points behind Rep. Ashley Hinson, the likely GOP nominee.

Iowa shouldn't be competitive, given Donald Trump won the state by double digits in the 2024 presidential race.

But Trump's disastrous trade policy has hurt Iowa farmers, causing his approval rating in the Hawkeye State to plummet and endangering the GOP's chances in November contests. Shockingly, when given the chance, Hinson refused to vote to cancel Trump’s destructive tariffs.

"Republicans are terrified of running against @turek4iowa and are meddling in our elections to uplift Wahls because they know they can beat him!" Nathan Sage, a Democrat who had been running in the primary but dropped his bid, wrote in a post on X.

Indeed, Republicans in the state appear to be worried that they may even lose the gubernatorial contest in Iowa this fall, as they are preemptively trying to strip power from the next governor in case it's a Democrat who wins.

Ultimately, it wouldn't be the first time national Republicans meddled in an attempt to face off with a candidate they viewed as less electable.

In Texas, Republicans goaded Rep. Jasmine Crockett into the state's U.S. Senate contest, believing that she would be easier to beat.

Republicans are clearly worried about their odds in November, and are taking desperate measures to try to stave off defeat.

We’ll see if their ratfucking works, or if they are just flushing money down the toilet.