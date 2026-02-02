Journalist Michael Wolff, who says that he possesses more than 100 hours of recorded conversations with Jeffrey Epstein, fired back after President Donald Trump threatened to sue him for reporting on Trump’s relationship with Epstein.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One Sunday, Trump said that he would “probably sue Wolff.”

“Wolff was conspiring with Epstein to do harm to me,” he said.

Trump’s threat appears to be an attempt to deflect from the Department of Justice’s clumsy attempts to obfuscate the release of the Epstein files.

“Bring it on,” Wolff said in a video response. “I believe that if the American public knew the real nature of Donald Trump's long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, they would turn away in horror and revulsion.”

Wolff launched his own lawsuit against first lady Melania Trump in October, after she threatened to sue him for $1 billion. Wolff’s suit uses New York’s Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation laws, which are designed to protect journalists from intimidation by powerful people.

On Monday, Trump continued his attacks on Wolff on Truth Social.

“Not only wasn’t I friendly with Jeffrey Epstein but, based upon information that has just been released by the Department of Justice, Epstein and a SLEAZEBAG lying ‘author’ named Michael Wolff, conspired in order to damage me and/or my Presidency,” he wrote. “So much for the Radical Left’s hope against hope, some of whom I’ll be suing. Additionally, unlike so many people that like to ‘talk’ trash, I never went to the infested Epstein island but, almost all of these Crooked Democrats, and their Donors, did.”

It’s like Wolff said: “I have nothing to hide. But Mister President, you surely do.”