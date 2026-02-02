President Donald Trump praised the FBI agents who raided an election site in Fulton County, Georgia, last week in search of ballots to try to prove Trump's 2020 election fraud lies.

According to The New York Times, Trump spoke directly with the agents, asking them questions about the raid and thanking them for their work.

The extraordinary phone call—which was facilitated by National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, who is on a quest to prove Trump's lie that he won the 2020 election—is proof that Trump is indeed behind the FBI raid.

An FBI employee stands inside the Fulton County election site during the raid on Jan. 28.

It also raises serious and terrifying questions about what Trump is cooking up with this probe.

Democrats have warned that the raid was a corrupt fact-finding mission in which Trump would concoct evidence to use as the basis to rig the 2026 midterms. And on Monday, that’s exactly what he said he’s trying to do.

"These people were brought to our country to vote, and they vote illegally. The Republicans should say, we should take over the voting in at least 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting,” Trump said during an interview with Dan Bongino—the loser who quit his job at the FBI to return to his dumb podcast.

He continued, “We have states that I won that show I didn’t win. Now, you’re going to see something in Georgia where they were able to get—with a court order—the ballots. You’re going to see some interesting things come out, but you know, like the 2020 election, I won that election by so much, everybody knows it.”

This is now a five-alarm fire that Democrats must prevent from happening through the courts.

“This just looks like a way to use the might of the federal government to further Trump’s voter fraud narratives,” Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, told ProPublica.

Trump is also likely to use the obviously politically motivated FBI raid to prosecute his enemies.

“People will soon be prosecuted for what they did,” Trump said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month—a clear sign that this is the precursor to him once again weaponizing the Justice Department against his perceived enemies.

CNN reported Monday that the DOJ plans to ramp up Trump’s efforts to weaponize the law enforcement agency to go after Trump’s enemies. But experts say that Trump’s personal involvement in the FBI raid could get any potential cases thrown out for vindictive prosecution.

President Donald Trump speaks during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 21.

In fact, Fulton County is already planning to file a lawsuit against the FBI and the DOJ over the raid, demanding that the ballots be returned.

“I’ve asked the county attorney to take any and all steps available to fight this criminal search warrant,” Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. said in a statement. “The search warrant, I believe, is not proper, but I think that there are ways that we can limit it. We want to ask for forensic accounting, we want the documents to stay in the State of Georgia under seal, and we want to do whatever we can to protect voter information.”

If Trump keeps meddling in elections, at least he’ll finally get that fraud he’s been after.