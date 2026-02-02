A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Shady new ad campaign paints ICE thugs as ‘friends and neighbors’

This will totally change the public’s mind about ICE’s handiwork.

Democrats' blowout victory in special election spells doom for GOP

The win isn’t just significant for how much Democrats won by, but for how it happened in the first place.

Kennedy Center crumbles under Trump

Trump’s strategy seems to be if at first you don’t succeed, try construction instead.

Cartoon: Dibs

There seems to be a real party division on this one.

Republican claims he’s always been ‘warning’ Trump about ICE

Why don’t we roll the tape to find out …

What the hell is Tulsi Gabbard’s job anyway?

Do you think she even knows?

Click here to see more cartoons.