It was on this day, 28 years ago, that then-15-year-old figure skater Tara Lipinski became the youngest athlete ever to win gold in an individual event at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

Lipinski’s short program was perfect.

And her long program was filled with combinations that, at the time, pushed the boundaries of what many thought was possible.

After her showing in 1998, Lipinski turned professional before ultimately retiring due to injuries. She later transitioned into broadcasting, becoming a popular Olympic commentator alongside fellow Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Related | Why the Olympics turn Republicans into sore losers