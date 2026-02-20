Daily Kos has always believed that facts matter. So does perspective. And sometimes, the only sane response to political absurdity is to laugh at it.

That’s the idea behind my new podcast, Room Temp. The premise is simple: ground the conversation in facts, data, and real political context, then run it through a sharp comedic lens.

The goal isn’t hotter takes—we already have too many of those. It’s to call out the absurdity of our politics and give it the only treatment it deserves: mockery.

The show pairs my fact-based political analysis with the observational humor of my friend and comedian Janesh Rahlan, a Los Angeles–based stand-up with a hilariously sharp, irreverent take on culture and politics (check this out, or this one).

Each episode takes a clear-eyed look at the political conversation—the narratives, the outrage cycles, the stupid “hot takes,” and spotlights the absurdity hiding in plain sight.

Where does that leave us? In our inaugural episode, Janesh somehow turned my analysis into an extended riff on crackheads versus methheads.

Yeah, it’s that kind of show.

If you’ve ever watched the news and thought, “Are we really pretending this is normal?!” this podcast is for you. That’s probably all of us, right?

You can subscribe to Room Temp on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch the full episode below.