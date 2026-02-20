Fox News viewers were given a crash course in what “transparency” looks like in the Trump administration on Friday. Taking time away from deluding herself into believing she earned her status in government on merit, Lara Trump appeared on the network to declare that her father-in-law is the most transparent president ever.

“When the American people wanted more information on the MLK files, on JFK, on Jeffrey Epstein, this president said, ‘Let's release all of that. Let's give it to the American people,’” she said, steamrolling past the Epstein files debacle before musing about whether UFOs exist.

She assured the Fox audience that “This is the most transparent president in American history. There is no doubt about it. You never have to wonder what this president is thinking.”

At that same moment, President Donald Trump was arriving at his Republicans-only governors meeting at the White House, where he quickly emptied the room of any press.

“Well, thank you very much, everybody,” he said. “Thank you very much, and I guess we're gonna be asking the press to leave that way. We're gonna talk very candidly and take questions.”

Back at Fox News, host Dana Perino tried valiantly to pivot to chaotic live footage of the meeting. “Oh, they're framing up the shot and here you go,” she said. “It looks like the pool was in and he said he would take some questions, and now the pool might be going out, Lara, so while we wait for that, he's gonna be talking to the governors.”

And … scene! Yup, real transparent.