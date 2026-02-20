The power struggle within President Donald Trump’s immigration regime seems to be heating up.

Border czar Tom Homan appeared on CNN Friday morning, where host Sara Sidner asked him to defend Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s outrageous description of Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by immigration agents in Minneapolis, as a “domestic terrorist.”

“We all watched the video,” Sidner said. “Pretti was not brandishing a gun. And the gun was on his hip and was taken by border patrol officers on video, and he was shot and killed after that. Does your agency—does the entire agency—have a lying problem?”

“Well, look, I'm not going to comment on the investigation itself,” Homan responded. “I don't know what information the secretary had when she made those statements. I can tell you I didn't make those statements. I would never. I don't want to influence the investigation.”

And when asked whether cosplay Nazi Greg Bovino should face accountability for allegedly lying to a federal judge about immigration raids in Chicago, Homan once again put it on Noem.

“Well, that would be a question for the secretary,” he said.

The killing of Pretti, which came just weeks after the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis, has intensified scrutiny over the nature of Trump’s fascistic immigration tactics.

In the face of witness testimony and video evidence, the Department of Homeland Security’s egregious lying has led to calls for transparency, accountability, and scapegoats.

Tricia McLaughlin is among the first casualties of the fallout, reportedly stepping away from her role as DHS assistant secretary for public affairs. At the same time, the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report this week detailing internal frustrations with Noem and outlining some of her outrageous spending.

Homan, who allegedly took a $50,000 bribe from undercover FBI agents, now finds himself climbing to the top of the pile of excrement that is Trump’s immigration forces.