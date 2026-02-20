Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky argued on Friday that the Supreme Court’s decision to rebuke President Donald Trump on tariffs was really a huge loss for “future President” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s purported plan to make America socialist. And Fox News agreed with him.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which have weighed on the economy, are illegal. Instead, the court said Trump would have to follow the law like his predecessors and ask Congress to pass tariff-related legislation.

“In defense of our Republic, the Supreme Court struck down using emergency powers to enact taxes,” Paul wrote in a post on X. “This ruling will also prevent a future President such as AOC from using emergency powers to enact socialism.”

In a discussion of Paul’s post, a panel on Fox News agreed. Kerri Urbahn, the conservative network’s legal editor, told viewers that the ruling prevented politicians from manipulating the statute that Trump had used to justify imposing tariffs, but that “people like AOC can get very creative.”

Stephen Moore, a former economic official in Trump’s first administration and a longtime advocate of debunked financial theories, also weighed in.

“Let’s say you had an AOC as president and she said we have a climate emergency, so I have to raise all these taxes. Well, as a conservative, I certainly wouldn’t be in favor of that, so I think this does restrict the taxing power of the executive branch, and in that respect, I think it may be good for the economy,” he said.

To be clear: New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not the president and has not even publicly said whether she is considering running for president in 2028. The court’s ruling on Friday was about Trump, Trump’s policy, and Trump’s actions in office—and the court ruled against him.

Paul and Fox invoked Ocasio-Cortez’s name in an apparent attempt to deflect from bad news for Trump. Tariffs have been an obsession of his since he entered politics, and the current tariff policy was the centerpiece of his economic plan. Trump claimed tariffs would spur growth in the economy and allow America to better compete with international rivals. That has not happened, and now the nation’s highest court has ruled that his actions violated the law.

This has nothing to do with Ocasio-Cortez.

Instead, the Paul statement and the Fox segment were about once again trying to characterize a Trump failure as a victory for the right.

Both also made clear that the right is thinking hard about the possibility of Ocasio-Cortez making a presidential run, and expressing their fears about what she could accomplish if she won the presidency.