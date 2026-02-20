President Donald Trump held a press conference Friday following a Supreme Court ruling striking down his use of emergency powers to impose tariffs around the world.

Trump drifted through what appeared to be a hastily cobbled together statement denouncing the Supreme Court and other loose thoughts—which seems to be his signature approach to his second term.

"Tariffs have likewise been used to end five of the eight wars that I settled,” Trump said. “I settled eight wars, whether you like it or not, including India, Pakistan—big ones, nuclear, could have been nuclear."

He then shared a strange anecdote about how his tariffs supposedly saved the steel industry, leading one “very powerful, strong man” to profess his desire to kiss Trump. It was as weird as it sounds.

Clearly frustrated by the Supreme Court’s ruling, Trump—who is always trying to cultivate an above-it-all attitude—was unable to pretend that he isn’t furious, claiming to retain sweeping authority over the livelihoods of other countries.

"Can't charge $1 to any country under IEEPA [International Emergency Economic Powers Act],” he whined. “But I am allowed to cut off any and all trade or business with that same country. In other words, I can destroy the trade. I can destroy the country."

He also accused Democrats of wanting to expand the Supreme Court to include 21 justices, even as he argued that the current court is biased toward Democrats.

"Maybe they should do it,” Trump mused. “Maybe they would be better off if they did it.”

As for all of that ill-gotten tariff revenue? Trump said the Supreme Court ruling didn't tell him what to do with it—an uncertainty that mirrors the administration’s earlier failures to clearly explain how those funds would be handled in the first place.