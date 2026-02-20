A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Democrats don’t want you to forget the cost of Trump’s dumb tariffs

Trump’s tariffs may be gone—but they left behind major damage.

‘Deeply concerned’: Democrats launch probe of Musk’s sex abuse bot

Extremely “2026” headline.

Trump twerp demands federal prosecutors bend the knee to Dear Leader

The whole government works in service of one very petulant man.

Lackey-packed committee approves Trump's hideous ballroom

Not only that—they also heaped praise on Trump. 🤮

Cartoon: We have you surrounded

Anything to protect Trump.

Check out Daily Kos’ new podcast: Room Temp

If you’ve ever watched the news and thought, “Are we really pretending this is normal?!” then this podcast is for you.

28 years since Tara Lipinski became the youngest Olympic gold medalist

Watch her perfect short program here.

