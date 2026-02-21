Democratic representatives continued to shine at home and abroad while the Trump administration’s fascistic tendencies continued to backfire spectacularly—further undermining their midterm chances.

And it was all on video.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson died on Tuesday, at age 84. The famed civil rights activist inspired hope in generations of young progressives with his inclusive vision following the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and tributes to Jackson began pouring in soon after news of his death.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued to command the world stage, providing at least one sane emissary from the United States amid the rise of Donald Trump’s chaotic, autocratic movement.

CBS prevented ‘Late Night’ host Stephen Colbert from airing an interview with Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico, the latest act of censorship from the increasingly right-wing network in coordination with the Trump administration’s regime at the Federal Communications Commission.

If you wanted a textbook example of the Streisand Effect, look no further than the Trump administration’s meddling in the Texas Senate race.

Google search traffic for Talarico skyrocketed after Colbert revealed that he was blocked from airing the interview on CBS.

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia spoke to the congregation of Big Bethel A.M.E. church during its Sunday service, calling President Donald Trump “a spiritually broken president who digs the moral pit deeper and deeper.”

You may already have forgotten that MyPillow CEO and all-around weirdo Mike Lindell has mounted a vanity campaign for governor of Minnesota. He’s got little chance of making it through even the Republican primary, but nonetheless, some suckers out there have donated money to Lindell. However, out of the roughly $350,000 in contributions he’s netted so far, he has spent over $187,000 on buying his own book—and you betcha he is going to keep doing it.

GOP Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin dismissed concerns that married women who change their surnames could find new barriers to voting under the GOP’s voter suppression bill, comparing women to used cars.

