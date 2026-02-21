Every week brings a flood of news stories. President Donald Trump says something unhinged. Republicans break something new. Corporations bend the knee to this administration. Corporate media trips over itself trying to normalize the latest outrage. Kid Rock and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nation’s health secretary, do something ridiculous.

That’s the surface. But when you step back and look at what actually drove conversation across Daily Kos, something more interesting comes into focus.

This past week wasn’t just about individual scandals or viral moments. It was also about institutions under pressure—and the individuals fighting back.

Take CBS.

On the surface, these looked like separate stories:

Stephen Colbert presents an award during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards this past September.

Three different headlines, three separate stories, but when you read them together, these high-performing stories tell a larger story about a legacy media institution that appears to be surrendering to MAGA pressure and then scrambling to manage the political, corporate, and reputational fallout.

What has emerged isn’t just drama, no matter how captivating the Stephen-Colbert-vs.-CBS storyline might be. It is erosion. Editorial choices that violate basic journalistic tenets. Internal tensions made public. The devastating recognition that MAGA and Trumpism destroy everything they touch. And it’s all turning CBS inside out.

It is a tragic story, and our readers responded to it. Perhaps they gawked at the car wreck on the side of the road, or maybe they mourned the passing of an era.

At the same time, another pattern emerged: direct, unapologetic pushback.

We want fighters. I’m often told, “We want more positive stories about Democrats.” That hasn’t always been true, not according to our site metrics. But we are now increasingly attuned to resistance. Whether it’s about our cultural heroes, clear-eyed judges, or politicians who have stopped pretending this is normal, readers are enthusiastically responding to people who are willing to stand up.

There’s something bracing about that kind of clarity. When Colbert refuses to play along, it signals that cultural institutions don’t have to fold. When federal judges start using exclamation points in opinions, you know much of the judiciary’s patience has worn thin. When elected officials refuse to soften their language, it tells voters that the era of polite normalization is ending. And when any of them speak plainly, it’s a reminder that we are not crazy and we are not alone.

And when accountability emerges, readers love those stories.

These stories carry a different kind of energy. Not just confrontation and resilience, but momentum. We all want to know that living through this period of creeping authoritarianism isn’t just stoic endurance. We need signs of progress. Desperately. In Texas, that movement looks like Democratic primary turnout dramatically outpacing Republican turnout. If Texas is even flirting with competitiveness, the political map looks very different this fall!

Looking at these high-performing stories, a narrative merges.

This past week wasn’t about whatever Trump said that morning or which Republican embarrassed themselves on cable news. It was about the durability of institutions and about the individuals willing to stand up when those institutions falter.

Institutions may be cracking. But people are not.

Stepping back to examine the patterns behind the headlines has been fascinating to me. We are more than the sum of the stories we click. The conversation itself—what rises, what resonates, what connects—is a story.

And you are writing it for me.