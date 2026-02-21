Injustice for All is a weekly series about how the Trump administration is trying to weaponize the justice system—and the people who are fighting back.

This week featured a whole lotta courts telling the administration a whole lotta nope. Nope to malicious deportations. Nope to vindictive detentions. Nope to busting into churches to arrest immigrants. Why, it’s almost as if pretty much everything this administration wants to do is just straight-up illegal.

Nope, you can’t deport college students for being pro-Palestinian

It’s almost unbelievable that the administration’s efforts to deport two pro-Palestinian students, Rümeysa Öztürk and Mohsen Mahdawi, simply for being pro-Palestinian have dragged on for a year.

But now, not one but two courts have given a rousing nope to the government’s assertion that our national security is threatened by university students peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights.

Over the last year, thanks to the government’s ongoing shredding of the Constitution, Öztürk spent several weeks in ICE detention over 1,000 miles away from home. That didn’t stop her from finishing the PhD she had been pursuing at Tufts at the time the administration detained her for having written a pro-Palestinian op-ed. Earlier this week, Öztürk wrote on LinkedIn that she was just awarded her doctorate from Tufts’ Department of Child Study and Human Development.

Nope, you can’t bust into churches to arrest immigrants

On Trump’s first day in office last year, he immediately rescinded decades of guidance that barred ICE from immigration enforcement at sensitive locations like churches, hospitals, and schools.

The administration has leaned on its usual insistence that ICE goons have to be able to invade churches, guns blazing, or the worst of the worst win, but plaintiffs in this case—5,000 religious congregations nationwide—took a different tack. Rather than trying to meet that argument head-on, a difficult feat when the Supreme Court just keeps ruling that Trump can do whatever he wants, the religious groups here sued, in part, under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

People gather around a makeshift memorial honoring the victim of a fatal shooting involving federal law enforcement agents, near the site of the shooting, on Jan. 8, in Minneapolis.

RFRA bars the government from taking actions that inhibit the ability of people to freely exercise their religion. Conservatives LOOOOOOOVE this law. It’s the basis for the Supreme Court’s ruling in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby. There, the court’s conservative majority ruled that closely held corporations were “persons” for the purposes of RFRA and their conservative evangelical owners were denied the free exercise of religion if they had to have health care plans that covered female contraception.

While that is complete bullshit, the RFRA claim here absolutely wasn’t. If people are afraid they will be violently abducted and arrested at their church, they will probably stop going to church. It’s tough to find a starker example of being prohibited from freely exercising your religion than a government policy that makes it inherently dangerous for you to go to your worship house of choice.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, a George W. Bush appointee, dropped 62 pages agreeing with this and enjoining the administration from invading churches. However, since the Supreme Court suddenly decided earlier this year that nationwide injunctions are illegal, Saylor couldn’t just do a blanket injunction. Instead, it applies only to the congregations that were plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

For those congregations, the administration is now barred from warrantless enforcement actions inside or at the entrance of any religious facility, and from setting up checkpoints on the way to the church to trap and question congregants. This is only a preliminary injunction, however, and you can expect the administration to fight it tooth and nail.

Of course, when it comes to protecting the rights of poor, beleaguered parishioners who attend a St. Paul church with a pastor who is also an ICE field director, the administration feels quite differently about the sanctity of the space. Perhaps the ongoing litigation can feature Attorney General Pam Bondi saber-rattling about how “If you riot in a place of worship, we WILL find you.”

Nope, you can’t keep detaining Kilmar Abrego Garcia even though you really want to

Abrego Garcia speaks during a rally ahead of a mandatory check at the ICE office in Baltimore, on Dec. 12, 2025, after he was released from detention under a judge's order.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, who has displayed the patience of a saint in dealing with the administration’s ceaseless efforts to detain and deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia, pretty much just told the administration to get bent.

Fam, is it good when a federal judge has to tell the federal government that it “cannot alter substantive rights or rewrite history”?

One of the administration’s latest tricks was to just whistle past the problem that there is a statutory limit—90 days—to the removal period where ICE is allowed to hold someone in this circumstance. In Abrego Garcia’s case, that time expired. The ruling means that the government can’t re-detain him. This is by no means the end of the nightmare for Abrego Garcia, but it’s a modicum of safety for now.

Nope, you can’t successfully indict people if you can’t actually identify a law they broke

You’ll no doubt recall that earlier this month, we all got to enjoy seeing U.S. Attorney for the District of Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro get absolutely stuffed, yet again, in her attempts to get grand juries to bring indictments. The grand jury she convened to try to indict the six Democratic lawmakers who told military personnel that they are required to refuse illegal orders not only no-billed her, they no-billed her so hard that we later learned not a single grand juror voted to indict.

Related | Jeanine Pirro notches another well-deserved loss

Hmm. Perhaps Pirro could convene an after-action review to determine what went wrong. Maybe it was that her office seemed to be unable to reference any statute that the lawmakers were alleged to have violated.

Before the grand jury was convened, but after it was clear Pirro was going to try to jam them up, Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s attorney, Preet Bharara—yes, that Preet Bharara—reached out to Pirro’s office to ask what law had been broken.

Pirro’s office had no answer, but that doesn’t appear to have caused Pirro any concern. So, she decided to just roll the dice and quickly try to indict anyway and … what? Hope to figure it out on the fly? Hope no one noticed the complete lack of cites to any laws?

Here’s what Kristy Parker, who was an actual federal prosecutor, unlike … whatever Pirro is, said about this to The New Republic:

Typically, when someone is the target of a criminal investigation, it’s unusual to dissemble with the target’s lawyer about what the charges might be that close to an indictment. It’s not how federal prosecutors are supposed to conduct themselves.

Yeah, it’s really not.

Nope, you can’t stop schools from teaching woke DEI

Last year on Valentine’s Day, Trump’s Department of Education wrote a love letter to literally every school in the country, telling them all that if they continued to hang out with diversity, equity, and inclusion, the administration would have no choice but to break up with them and strip them of federal funding.

The administration tried to pretend this was some sort of legitimate legal guidance, rather than just a clump of First Amendment violations on government letterhead, but was nearly immediately enjoined from enforcing it after the National Education Association sued. The NEA pointed out that telling schools not to teach DEI is impossibly vague, destroys academic freedom, and dictates what educators can teach—all of which are no-nos, legally speaking.

It was all the way back last April when a lower court told the administration lol, lmao even, and blocked them from enforcing the thing. The administration fought it for months, but then finally said earlier this week that it was ending the directive. A district court then issued a final ruling that bars the government not only from enforcing the directive but also from reviving it. Permanently. Nationwide.

DEI is BACK, baby! Woke Mob Rise Up!