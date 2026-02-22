Europe’s impact on American music, here and around the world, can never be over-estimated. His belief in the importance of black-owned and black-led organizations still resonates today. What might he have achieved with more time?

When WWI began, Europe became a lieutenant with the National Guard’s NY 15th/369th Regiment. He was ordered to form the best military band available, and it became part of the regiment. Upon departure, there was no parade, yet they saw 191 days of relentless combat, more than any American French unit, and earned the nickname “Harlem Hellfighters.” Europe commanded a machine gun company and was the first black officer to lead men into battle. The Hellfighters were the first Americans to receive the French Croix de Guerre medal for valor.

Europe’s greatest decision was teaming up with America’s famous dance team, Vernon and Irene Castle. With the white couple, Europe invented the Turkey Trot and Fox Trot - still famous today! Europe worked with Victor, recording songs including “Castle House Rag.” His songs have a purity none could duplicate.

The Syncopated Times’ Jack Seufert wrote “James Reese Europe: ‘The MLK of American Music,” which is the most extensive bio of Europe that I’ve found online.

James Reese Europe was more than a bandleader. He was more than a soldier. He was more than an activist. Once labeled the “Martin Luther King of American music” by his friend and fellow musician, Eubie Blake, James Reese Europe was indeed an embodiment of a larger American tradition, often assimilating the disparate and diverse elements around him. His 37-year life, therefore, demands our attention and respect.

[...]

The Clef Club continued to perform at high society venues, with many featuring elaborate dancing. In 1913, James Reese Europe met Vernon and Irene Castle, a married couple whose theater careers led them to become prominent dancers and contribute to the new fad of dancing among young people. Upon hearing one of Europe’s bands, the Castles hired them on the spot as their personal musical accompaniment.

Europe’s band toured with the Castles for two years. During breaks on tour, Europe would sit at the piano and slowly play a W.C. Handy composition, “The Memphis Blues.” When the Castles became fascinated with its rhythm, Europe suggested they coordinate a slow dance to it; the dance they developed was later known as the foxtrot. Europe’s band with the Castles was so popular, they released their music on Victor Records, making them the first black orchestra ever recorded. Their songs included an original piece, “Castle House Rag,” which helped popularize the foxtrot. Any future collaboration, notably a tour of England and France, was cut short when the first World War broke out.

[...]

Three months after returning home from war and as his band’s tour was nearing its end, Europe and his men arrived in Boston to play a three-day engagement at Mechanics Hall. On May 9, 1919, Europe, who was sick and told to be careful of developing pneumonia, was feeling better by the evening performance. During the first half of the concert, one of Europe’s two drummers, Herbert Wright, complained backstage about being blamed for the other drummer’s mistakes. At the concert’s intermission, he followed Europe into his dressing room.

After accusing Europe of being treated unfairly, he screamed at the bandleader and proceeded to stab him in the neck with a knife. Before leaving for the hospital, Europe told his band to finish the concert, and to meet him for a ceremony they were scheduled to play at the next morning. Europe’s band had been asked by Governor Calvin Coolidge to perform on the steps of the State House on May 10. Coolidge also asked Europe to lay a wreath at the Robert Gould Shaw Memorial, a monument celebrating the 54th Massachusetts Volunteers, the first black regiment to fight in the Civil War. James Reese Europe, however, would not live through the night; he was pronounced dead at 11:45 that evening.

Europe’s contributions to music were not lost on The New York Times. It described the incalculable loss of “one of the greatest ragtime conductors, perhaps the greatest” by mentioning how, “ragtime may be negro music, but it is American negro music, more alive than much other American music; and Europe was one of the Americans who was contributing most to its development.”