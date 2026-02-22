The 2026 Winter Olympic Games kicked off in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 6—a welcome distraction from the shitstorm that is the Trump administration. So while we do our best to get lost in the skiing, hockey, and figure skating, let’s take a look at some cartoons highlighting the Olympic games.

And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Cartoon: Cool runnings, by Clay Jones

Originally published Feb. 6.

Cartoon: Olympic shame, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Feb. 13.

Cartoon: Olympic fail, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Feb. 17.

Cartoon: Moral Olympics, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Feb. 20.

