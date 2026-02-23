Speaking to Fox Business earlier this month, President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that, as far as he’s concerned, he no longer needs anything from Congress for the remaining three years of his term.

As Trump sees it, he’s already delivered on all of his campaign promises.

“In theory, we’ve gotten everything passed that we need,” Trump told Fox host and former economic adviser Larry Kudlow. “Now we just have to manage it, but we’ve gotten everything passed that we need for four years.”

President Donald Trump announces his “Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2, 2025.

Trump may think that he can kick back and relax, but his do-nothing presidency has left millions of voters facing skyrocketing prices and a sagging job market.

And a round of new polling shows that voters across the political spectrum increasingly blame Trump and his GOP enablers for the economic hangover—and they’re ready to voice their frustrations in November.

While that might not bother Trump, it’s setting off alarm bells among Republicans facing tough re-election battles.

Americans are paying more across the board for a wide variety of goods, from Levi’s jeans to McCormick spices, according to the Wall Street Journal. Most consumer goods are on track for price hikes in the “high single digits,” while more desirable luxury products are jumping by an even higher margin.

Data collected by the Harvard Business School Pricing Lab found that consumer prices aren’t just higher than they were during the Biden administration, but they are even bumping up against all-time highs.

x Datawrapper Content

Despite pledging to solve inflation “on Day 1,” Trump’s hands-off approach to the affordability crisis has left millions of U.S. households unable to make ends meet, leading to missed debt payments.

Recent reporting from Bloomberg found that delinquency rates on home loans and credit card debt rose to 4.8% this month—the highest since 2017. And low-income and young Americans have been hit hardest by inflation and the weak job market, leading to a cascade of defaults by first-time borrowers.

But it isn’t just the young and the poor feeling the pinch.

Middle class Americans—including those at the upper end of the national average income—are now reporting financial stress that they haven’t felt since the 2008 Great Recession. In fact, the number of households that are more than 3 months behind on their bills has tripled since Trump took office. Among middle-class Americans, 13% are past due on their Federal Housing Administration mortgages.

Trump may brag that the economy is generating more wealth than ever, but few regular people are actually seeing any of that prosperity.

A cartoon by Mike Luckovich.

Bloomberg calls it the “jobless boom,” where the economy is expanding at the same time that employment is contracting. That’s great if you’re one of the top 1% of Americans who draw most of their income from the stock market and equity growth. But if you’re one of the millions who are jobless, the economy is starting to look like a bottomless black hole of despair.

“We have never seen anything … like what we are seeing today, and that’s what makes it so unusual and hard to judge,” said KPMG’s chief economist Diane Swonk. “We are sitting on a one-legged stool, which is not the most stable place to be.”

Still, Trump insists that Americans have never had it so good.

A year into his self-declared “Golden Age,” Trump and the GOP are content to let this imbalance and unequal economy manage itself. But new polling from analytics firm Focaldata suggests that laziness will come back to bite Republicans with record-low voter sentiment.

Focaldata’s latest survey finds Trump hovering at just 34% approval—the lowest number he’s ever posted. And Democrats now lead Republicans by 7 points in the generic congressional ballot, and voters are unified in pointing to inflation and GOP economic mismanagement as the reason why.

Trump has a net approval rating of -22 among voters who describe themselves as “just getting by,” and among those who say they are “finding it very difficult” to make ends meet, Trump’s favorability collapses to just 27%—or a net disapproval of -35.

x Datawrapper Content

Many of those respondents, it should be noted, are Republicans who voted for Trump in 2024. Roughly a quarter of Trump voters who are struggling say that they disapprove strongly of Trump’s performance so far. Those are the voters that GOP lawmakers will need in order to protect critical swing districts in November, but so far they haven’t even offered the concept of a plan for addressing the nation’s sweeping economic challenges.

Even MAGA’s party loyalists are beginning to question whether the GOP is up for the job.

That’s good news for Democrats, who have finally decided to focus on affordability messaging as a key element of their 2026 midterm strategy. Focaldata found that Democrats gain the most among voters who are concerned about rising prices, housing affordability, and unemployment—the more concerned those voters are, the more likely they are to strongly support Democratic candidates.

But complaining about Trump’s economic catastrophe won’t be enough.

Democrats will need to put forward a clear set of proposals to bring GOP mismanagement under control should they win the House in November. Pointing out how Trump has failed is only half the job, and Democrats have done an admirable job of pinning responsibility for Trump’s inflation on its Republican authors.

Now they need a plan to make the economy work for the families that Trump and the GOP have left behind. If Democrats can pull it off, Republicans might finally start worrying about unemployment: their own.