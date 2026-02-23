Neal Katyal, the attorney who successfully challenged the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies before the Supreme Court, spoke with CNBC Monday morning about the victory. While he took the metaphorical high road in describing the case, he couldn’t resist a subtle poke at the famously thin-skinned president.

“The Supreme Court is the crown jewels in our democracy,” Katyal said. “It's so amazing to think what happened on Friday can happen, that I, you know, I'm the son of immigrants, and I can walk into court and say the highest person of the land—the president—got something wrong and to do it not in some rinky-dink traffic court but in that highest court of the land, and to win,” he added, twisting the metaphorical knife ever so slightly. “That is something remarkable about this country.”

Katyal, a self-described “extremist centrist,” has not shied away from the Trump administration’s attempt to justify its ill-conceived tariff policy, calling it "gravely illegal" and "fundamentally un-American.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump’s unconstitutional tariffs inspired the president to ramble through an unhinged press conference in which he lied about the success of his trade wars, threatened other countries with economic destruction, and accused the Supreme Court of bias against him.

Being reminded that immigrant stories are foundational to American excellence isn’t likely to soothe Trump’s never-ending sense of aggrievement.