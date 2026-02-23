Rapper Nicki Minaj has really leaned into her heel turn—popping up at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest for a little chat with Erika Kirk, declaring herself Trump’s “No. 1. fan” while stumping for social security privatization, and telling everyone that a signed “God Bless the USA” Bible from President Donald Trump was one of her “most meaningful gifts.”

Come on.

Even at her most deluded and self-serving, there’s no way that Minaj actually believes that a Bible signed by the big, dumb president is one of her most cherished possessions. Though, it is unclear whether she understands that people don’t normally autograph Bibles.

Nicki Minaj speaks with Erika Kirk during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

Pretending that she’s going to cherish this thing forever is as much of a fiction as, well, Minaj’s current vociferous army of conservative social media followers. Turns out that, during a six-week span last year when Minaj was really pumping up her online presence as a MAGA warrior,, it was kind of fake.

Per a report shared with Politico, there’s a coordinated network of more than 18,000 bots driving the spread of Minaj’s garbage on X. There’s very similar language across posts, particularly responding to criticism of Minaj by real accounts. There’s also plenty of super-very-real user names like @LAX76283656.

For example, on Dec 26, 2025—just five days after her tête-à-tête with Kirk—the report found that fake profiles accounted for 56% of all comments on Minaj’s political posts.

It isn’t as if Minaj is unfamiliar with large-scale swarms of accounts supporting her content. Indeed, her staunchest, most unhinged fans—known as “the Barbz”—would also gleefully self-deploy to attack anyone beefing with Minaj. The Barbz literally attacked Red Lobster because Minaj once got cocktail sauce instead of tartar sauce with her order. Yes, really.

Sure, some of the Barbz are loudly announcing that they’re now totally Republicans or whatever, but given that her fanbase has often skewed pretty queer, it doesn’t really seem like there will be a mass MAGA Barbz movement.

The attempts to prop up Minaj as somehow the world’s most popular musician who just so happens to love the world’s most unpopular president have the same whiff of pathetic as TPUSA’s alternative Super Bowl halftime show.

There, the world apparently wasn't inclined to turn off Bad Bunny’s halftime show in favor of Kid Rock, but conservatives continued to try to find ways to prove that TPUSA’s viewership numbers were staggering. But it’s all manufactured—all of it. There’s just not the groundswell of support for right-wing entertainers or ideas that MAGA insists there is.

Perhaps TPUSA should have just used bots to rack up numbers? Seems to be working for Minaj, and it’s clear that fakery is the only way these folks can claim to be popular.