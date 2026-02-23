President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Monday recognizing “National Angel Family Day.” The cynically anti-immigrant commemoration, which invokes the suffering of families who have lost loved ones to violent crime, quickly became another opportunity for Trump to air his personal grievances.

“I'm just thinking as we're going through it because we've suffered through it together,” he said. “I suffer for the country. I mean, it's the people I've gotten to know—the mothers and fathers, mostly mothers and fathers. Husbands in some cases, wives in some cases—but mostly mothers and fathers, what they have to go through.”

After telling grieving families about his own imagined suffering, Trump repeated false claims about the 2020 election and a push to pass a federal voter suppression law as the GOP faces increasingly bleak midterm prospects.

“I got, probably, 85 million votes,” Trump claimed. “They say 78 million, 79 million. They cheated in this election too. It was just too big to rig. Too big to rig. But they cheated like hell.”

In reality, Trump received just over 77 million votes.

“They won't approve no mail-in ballots, even though they know it's crooked as hell with the ballots are sent to, in many cases, Democrats,” Trump blathered. “Republicans don't get theirs, and they're calling frantically to get their ballot. A Democrat will get three, four, five, six, and even seven ballots.”

The myth of mass voter fraud remains utterly unsubstantiated. But what has been proven—time and time again—is that the right is willing to break election laws to rig results in their favor.