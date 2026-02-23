The U.S. women's Olympic hockey team declined President Donald Trump's invitation to attend his State of the Union address on Tuesday, with a spokesperson for the team telling NBC News that they couldn’t attend "due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments."

An athlete skis past Olympic rings during a cross country training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 5.

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," the spokesperson wrote on X. "They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

The announcement came after House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Monday that he expected both the women's and men's hockey teams—which both took home the gold in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games—to attend Trump's speech.

Trump invited the men to attend his speech during a phone call Sunday as they celebrated an overtime victory against Canada—the first gold medal win in the event since 1980.

A video of Trump surfaced, showing him speaking to the team on FBI Director Kash Patel's cellphone as Patel was inexplicably drinking beer and partying with the players on taxpayers’ dime.

x Disgusting. Team USA laughing with President Trump as he complains about having to invite the women’s team to the White House too.



Yes, the men’s hockey team winning gold is a much bigger deal.



But show some fucking respect for your fellow Team USA athletes. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/nn6Y3oWiK0 pic.twitter.com/AUflRNyhjg — All Rice (@thats_bb_suzyn) February 23, 2026

In that same phone call, Trump disparaged the women's team, lamenting that he would also have to extend an invitation to the female players.

"I must tell you, we're going to have to bring the women's team, you do know that," Trump said, as the players laughed. "I do believe I probably would be impeached."

A number of the players on the men's team are Trump supporters, including Matthew Tkachuk, who visited the White House last month with his Stanley Cup-winning NHL team.

U.S. men's hockey team celebrates winning gold in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"The two Cups was pretty good, but that walk with you might've trumped it all there. That was pretty amazing,” Tkachuk said at the event, which was held amid backlash to Trump's immigration goons killing Americans. "I'm so proud to be an American and so proud to be here with you and everybody else."

Politics have seeped into this year’s Olympics, with multiple players saying that they were proud to represent the United States but did not support what the Trump administration is doing back home.

For example, freestyle skier Hunter Hess said that "it brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now.”

“There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren't,” he added. “Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S."

And a member of the U.S. curling team, Rich Ruohonen, criticized Trump’s violent and deadly immigration operation in Minnesota.

“We'd be remiss if we didn't at least mention what's going on in Minnesota,” he said. “What's happening in Minnesota is wrong. There's no shades of gray. It's clear.”

Skier Gus Kenworthy was even more blunt, posting on Instagram an AI image with the words “fuck ICE,” which appears to be written in urine in the snow.

“You can call your Senator at (202) 224-3121 to speak up against ICE and put pressure on them during the current DHS funding negotiations,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, gold-winning U.S. figure skater Amber Glenn said that, "Politics affect us all. It is something that I will not just be quiet about."

Of course, being the malignant narcissist that he is, Trump lost it when he was rightfully criticized by the athletes, disparaging those who spoke out against him on Truth Social.

Figure skater Amber Glenn performs at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 21.

“Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it," he wrote.

And Trump’s comments led MAGA trolls and GOP lawmakers to pile on

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee told Hess to “shut up and go play in the snow,” while And Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida simply told him to go home.

"YOU chose to wear our flag. YOU chose to represent our country. YOU chose to compete at the Olympics. If that’s too hard for you, then GO HOME. Some things are bigger than politics. You just don’t get it,” Donalds wrote on X.

Of course, being able to criticize the government is an essential part of being American. Forcing Olympic athletes to stay quiet or to praise the government, however, is something you’d expect from countries like North Korea or Russia.

But Republicans only want free speech for themselves—not for me, not for you, and not even for Olympians.