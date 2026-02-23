U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is clearly doing her job for an audience of one these days, and you get one guess who that is.

Cannon did her real boss, President Donald Trump, a super solid on Monday, blocking the release of former special counsel Jack Smith’s report on the Mar-a-Lago case. In doing so, she appears to have bought the Trump team’s legal argument that it was somehow unlawful for Smith to even prepare the report after Cannon dismissed the charges against Trump.

In this image from video provided by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Aileen Cannon testifies virtually during her nomination hearing to the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, on July 29, 2020.

Yes, you read that right. In the Mar-a-Lago case, where the then-former president of the United States absconded with hundreds of classified documents, stashed them in his gilded bathroom, had his people lie to the FBI about it, and refused to return them, the real bad actor is Smith.

What was Smith’s transgression, exactly? Writing the special counsel report on the Mar-a-Lago investigation, a thing he was required to write under Department of Justice regulations.

But you see, Smith was a villain for doing that because Cannon felt it defied the new rule she invented, one which determined special counsels were super-illegal. Well, special counsels investigating Trump, let’s be honest. Part of why slamming Smith for doing this is ridiculous is that Cannon seems to think that her ruling, as a lowly lower court judge, somehow definitively ended Smith’s job.

Smith, of course, appealed her decision, but that got resolved not because anyone agreed with Cannon, but because Trump’s fully captured DOJ dropped the appeal after Trump won in 2024.

Cannon also curiously decided Trump’s demand for keeping Smith’s report secret forever was “unopposed” because Trump’s pet DOJ didn’t oppose it. This conveniently overlooks that, for over a year, American Oversight and the Knight First Amendment Institute had been attempting to intervene in the case to compel the release of the report. Cannon dithered so long on even ruling that the groups had to go to the 11th Circuit last November to ask them to make Cannon rule.

The 11th Circuit agreed, requiring Cannon to rule in 60 days, a thing she just straight-up ignored. However, she did helpfully—and swiftly—rule to allow Trump to participate and demand that the report be kept secret.

“Judge Cannon” by Nick Anderson

Well, yeah. That’s just common sense. How is Cannon going to keep getting Trump’s attention and a possible Supreme Court nod?

In falling all over herself to give Trump what he wants, Cannon also took aim at American Oversight and Knight for daring to intervene on their “unprecedented and unsupported theory of FOIA access to Volume II or on the flawed premise that Volume II qualifies as a “judicial record” triggering the common law or First Amendment right of access” before having to sheepishly add that their appeal of her order is ongoing.

Cannon also simply straight-up lied in her order about how it was absolutely unprecedented that Smith would release a final report because special counsels only do so “after electing not to bring charges at all or after adjudications of guilt by plea or trial."

Sure, except for the Durham Report. That’s the one where Trump tapped John Durham to try to say that the FBI somehow protected Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election and then the deep state invented the Russia hoax, or whatever. It landed with a thud, with Durham unable to magic up a world where Hillary Clinton did 9/11 and the Russia hoax and ran a pedophile ring.

But guess what? Durham’s full report still got released, chock full of information about people who had been acquitted.

Apparently, Cannon couldn’t really be bothered to check her facts, but really, why bother? She’s not writing any of this as real law, meant to be applied in real cases. She’s there to protect Trump, and if that requires her twisting herself in knots, so be it.

Cannon’s hard-right devotion to Trump combines with her genuinely subpar legal skills for some really impressively bad legal results, and this is yet another one.

It isn’t clear what happens next, or if the report will ever see the light of day. After giving Trump his little secrecy treat here, Cannon also finally got around to ruling on the motion to intervene by American Oversight and the Knight First Amendment Institute.

No one will be surprised to learn that Cannon denied the motion, nor should anyone be surprised that she couldn’t be bothered to write much explaining why.

But, again, why bother? This is for Trump, so he can see that Cannon’s devotion knows no bounds, that she’ll happily make a hash of the law if it pleases him. Unless American Oversight and the Knight First Amendment Institute can get the 11th Circuit to pry this thing loose, Trump’s misdeeds at Mar-a-Lago will never see the light of day. Just as Cannon intended all along.