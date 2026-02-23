Leading Republican voices like Donald Trump Jr. are promoting a new “investigation” by conservative activist Nick Shirley which purports to prove voter fraud in California, but the core premise of the video was quickly debunked. The false allegation adds to the ever-growing pattern of behavior by Shirley and other right-wing serial misinformers like James O’Keefe, who promise bombshells that fizzle at the slightest bit of examination.

Shirley posted a video on Saturday alleging that domicile addresses registered at a San Diego UPS store were “illegal.” Shirley claims that “you can receive a ballot at a PO Box, but it cannot be the domicile address—which over 30 of them are, errors and suspected fraudulent activity is everywhere in California voter rolls.”

The self-proclaimed journalist claimed that despite his purported evidence, “California seems to not care about their voter rolls meanwhile you do not even need an ID to vote,” and further insisted that this was just one example of "voter fraud” in the heavily Democratic state.

In his post pushing the Shirley video, Trump Jr. wrote, “It never ends. Imagine if the mainstream media actually spent even a few minutes looking into any of these things?”

But the claim was false. As X readers pointed out in a community note later added to Shirley’s post, the UPS store in question is part of a mixed-use residential development with apartments above it. The 30 listed residences in question are in fact perfectly legal residential addresses for voters.

Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona called out Shirley’s bogus bombshell.

Nick Shirley speaks during a roundtable meeting with President Donald Trump on antifa in the State Dining Room at the White House on Oct. 8, 2025, as Savanah Hernandez listens.

“PO Box is an acronym for Post Office Box. A UPS Store is not a PO Box and likely serves as the community mail box for the development,” Gallego wrote. “The fact that we are making public policy based on this inexperienced boy is an indictment of the Republican Party.”

Shirley’s video is part of an attempt to recreate the fog of disinformation he created a few months ago with a series of videos alleging that Somali immigrants in Minnesota were operating fraudulent daycare centers, and that the practice was being ignored by Democrats leading the state government. But Democrats had addressed those issues previously, with investigations and even resulting convictions.

President Donald Trump and other Republican lawmakers nonetheless used Shirley’s video as an excuse to send federal troops into Minnesota as part of his mass deportation policy, a deployment that led to the shooting deaths of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Shirley is an influencer who pivoted into the world of MAGA politics and tailored his content to support bigoted right-wing policy ideas, bringing him millions of followers and support from prominent Republicans like the Trump family and members of Congress.

His dishonest work echoes the behavior of serial misinformer James O’Keefe, himself a protégé of conservative activist Andrew Breitbart. O’Keefe has produced several series of videos targeting progressive activists and Democrats, most of which were debunked soon after their release.

Continually seeking new controversy to stir up, O’Keefe was eventually exposed for trying to entrap a CNN reporter on a boat stocked with sex toys, as well as an incident where he was arrested while trying to sneak into the office of a Democratic senator.

With support from the Republican establishment and his work’s underlying dishonesty, Shirley is now following in O’Keefe’s slimy footsteps.