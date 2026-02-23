A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Americans are pissed at the state of Trump's union
He’s just as popular as he was after Jan. 6.
Despite crises in US, FBI director chugs a beer in Italy
U.S.A.! U.S. … ugh.
All the ways Trump will illegally impose more tariffs
He’s nothing if not a petulant jerk.
Cartoon: Stocks & Bondis
The attorney general’s fawning over Trump won’t save her.
Lawyer who took down tariffs trolls Trump
Children of immigrants: They get the job done.
Nicki Minaj trades 'Barbz' for bots amid MAGA transformation
Looks like there are some “super freaky” shenanigans going on.
How Democrats can leverage Trump’s economic disaster
It’s still the economy, stupid.
Trump tells grieving families all about his own suffering
It’s the “Let’s not make this about me” challenge, level: impossible.
