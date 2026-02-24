On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Putin is the aggressor,” then-President Joe Biden said in an address to the nation that night. “Putin chose this war."

Two days before the assault began, former and future President Donald Trump delighted in telling radio show “Clay & Buck” how the Russian dictator’s aggression showed his “savvy” and "genius.” Trump’s remarks came on the same day that Biden announced new sanctions against Russia following Putin’s declaration that he would recognize two regions of Ukraine as independent states and deploy Russian troops there.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump frequently claimed that his special relationship with Putin would allow him to end the war “in 24 hours.” And yet, even before he was inaugurated for a second term, Trump began retreating from that promise.

In the year since returning to office, Trump has embarrassed the United States on the world stage, attempting to bully Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a White House visit, straining the U.S.'s standing with our NATO partners, and making little, if any, progress toward a peaceful resolution.

Estimates say that Putin’s war has killed up to 1.8 million people, with no clear end in sight.