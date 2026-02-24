In a Feb. 11 memo sent to the Republican National Committee and the party’s top congressional leaders, MAHA Action president Tony Lyons urged the GOP to fully embrace the “Make America Healthy Again” movement, calling it a “once in a generation political gift” that could reshape the party’s coalition just as dramatically as MAGA did nearly a decade ago.

The MAHA movement is essentially Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s conspiracy-laden health populism, mixing anti-Big Pharma rhetoric, food and agriculture regulation fights, and vaccine “choice” messaging into a toxic brew of wellness culture and institutional distrust that Lyons is trying to repackage as an actual, winnable, electoral coalition.

Related | Republicans keep pretending Trump can bail them out in November

Lyons opens by acknowledging reality: Democrats currently hold a 46–41 lead in the House generic ballot, according to polling from Donald Trump’s pollster Tony Fabrizio (last seen telling Republicans that their president can’t bail them out this November).

But the memo’s grand theory rests on something much thinner: focus group message testing.

Fabrizio’s firm isolated voters who “prioritized health issues”—supposedly 14% of the electorate, though no methodology is provided—and dubbed them the “MAHA Winnable Middle.” While this group preferred a generic Democrat by 5 to 1 when first asked, they flipped to backing a Republican by nearly 2 to 1 when that Republican was described as “focused on removing harmful toxins from our food, limiting pesticides in agriculture, and making sure our kids are not overmedicated.”

Here’s a competing message test: Will you vote for the candidate who wants more harmful toxins in food, more pesticides in agriculture, and more overmedication of children?

Who would say yes to that?

Of course voters respond favorably to the promise of clean food, lower prices, transparency, and sensible health policies. That doesn’t mean they’re joining a political movement. It means they answered a carefully constructed prompt designed to make one side sound reasonable and the other side sound extreme.

That’s “message testing.” You write a paragraph that makes your side sound like common sense and the opponent sound reckless, strip away party labels and governing records, and then treat the results like a revelation.

In the real world, candidates aren’t “generic.” They have party affilitaion, voting histories, donors, media ecosystems, and policy records. None of that disappears just because a focus group liked the phrase “remove toxins.”

That 5-to-1 split in their initial test isn’t mysterious. Voters who care deeply about healthy food and sustainable, organic agriculture already lean Democratic for a reason. It was Democrats who had an actual organic farmer, Jon Tester of Montana, in the Senate before Republicans booted him out.

And if “toxins” are suddenly a great moral crisis, why are MAHA types so quiet while Trump pushes expanded production of glyphosate, the herbicide most commonly found in RoundUp?

Related | Make America Healthy Again? Only if Big Ag is cool with it.

Then there’s the thing everyone already knows: The MAHA movement is driven in large part by vaccine skepticism.

Lyons admits as much, noting that “a slim majority of voters are not convinced there are negative health impacts from vaccines.” But 54-45 isn’t “slim”: That’s a 9-point advantage for the pro-vaccine side—and even that number is buoyed by Republican voters, who make up most of the vaccine skeptics to begin with.

And that’s with this bullshit framing. Of course people say they’re concerned about “negative health impacts.” Liberals are concerned about drug safety too, which is why we defend a rigorous, independent scientific process that tests, verifies, and continuously monitors vaccines. Caring about safety doesn’t lead to being anti-vaccine. Undermining the institutions that ensure safety does.

So what’s the memo’s advice? Reframe anti-vaccine ideology as “choice.” Dress it up in softer language.

Angela Smith, of Fredericksburg, listens at the Freedom Fight for Vaccine Choice at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 25, 2023.

But the consequences aren’t abstract. As vaccine skepticism spreads, preventable diseases once considered eradicated are reappearing, including a massive measles outbreak in South Carolina that has nearly hit 1,000 cases, with children literally fighting for their lives. That might not move Republican-voting conspiracy theorists still pushing their ivermectin obsession, but it’s certainly not winning persuadable voters.

If MAHA was truly a transformative political force, Republicans wouldn’t need to tiptoe around its core message—they’d be running on it. Instead, the memo urges nuance and careful phrasing, because they know the raw version doesn’t sell.

Ultimately, the things MAHA claims to champion—safer drugs, healthier food, fewer environmental toxins—aren’t partisan tenets. This is generic stuff everyone cares about. The real divide shows up when it comes to science, regulation, and who actually confronts industry power in the real world.

That 5-to-1 gap in their own initial test is the most revealing number. No amount of carefully worded messaging, outside the vacuum of a focus group, will turn MAHA into the “once in a generation” political gift Lyons is desperately trying to sell.