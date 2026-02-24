White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gave Fox News a preview of President Donald Trump’s upcoming State of the Union speech, blaming former President Joe Biden for creating the affordability crisis after he left office.

Trump’s propaganda princess suggested he would highlight “everyday Americans who are directly benefiting from his policies,” and announce new initiatives intended to “tackl[e] the affordability crisis that Joe Biden created one year ago.”

x Karoline Leavitt: "The president will be making a few new policy announcements to continue tackling the affordability crisis that Joe Biden created one year ago." (Joe Biden was no longer president one year ago.) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-02-24T13:10:58.592Z

We are apparently supposed to believe that one month after Trump was inaugurated, Biden slipped into the White House, pulled all of the economic levers (probably using an autopen!), and created the affordability crisis Americans face today.

Despite claiming to have “solved” inflation already, Trump has done next to nothing to address rising costs. Between his ill-advised tariff policies and the so-called Big Beautiful Bill—which slashes health care funding for tens of millions of Americans in order to funnel money to the wealthiest 1%—the administration and the GOP are making things all the harder for working families.