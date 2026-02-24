The Trump administration is offering up strange justifications for a potential U.S. attack on Iran, even as a top U.S. general has been privately warning that conflict could endanger American lives.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday morning, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt justified a possible strike by arguing that chanting from Iranians presented a threat to security.

“Iran chants, ‘Death to America,’ so you tell me if that’s a threat,” Leavitt told reporters.

President Donald Trump has argued that an attack on Iran is needed to curb the nation’s nuclear capability. The claim is at odds with his own contention last year that American strikes he ordered on the nation had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities. At the time, Trump derided reports about a leaked Pentagon assessment that his strikes had done little to impede Iran’s nuclear program.

x Leavitt on Trump's incoherent rhetoric: "Operation Midnight Hammer was an overwhelmingly successful mission that did in fact obliterate Iran's nuclear facilities. That does not mean that Iran may never try again to establish a nuclear program that could directly threaten the United States." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-02-24T13:27:08.455Z

Leavitt tried to have it both ways, telling reporters, “Operation Midnight Hammer was an overwhelmingly successful mission that did in fact obliterate Iran's nuclear facilities.” She added, “That does not mean that Iran may never try again to establish a nuclear program that could directly threaten the United States and our allies abroad.”

At the same time, Trump has been claiming that Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is in lockstep with his belief that action against Iran would be an easy success.

“General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Caine, shown in December.

But reporting has emerged that Caine has made a different assessment behind closed doors.

The New York Times reported that Caine has told Trump an attack on Iran has a high risk of American casualties, and that an attack would lower U.S. stockpiles of weaponry. Similarly, a source familiar with the Trump administration’s planning told Axios that Caine is a “reluctant warrior” on Iran who expressed concerns about extended American entanglement in the region.

Trump has a track record of dismissing concerns about endangering American lives while pursuing his foreign policy. In his first term, after Americans were airlifted from Iraq for traumatic brain injuries following a 2020 Iranian strike against them, Trump insisted that they had merely had “headaches and a couple of other things.”

Trump and his team are pushing for a military conflict as his approval ratings fall. The public disapproves of his actions on issues like the economy, immigration, and tariffs.

Trump may believe that he can get the public to rally around him on a military action, but to get there, he continues to mislead and offer up justifications that are weak and implausible.