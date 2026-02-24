MS Now reporter Lisa Rubin confirmed the bombshell reporting by NPR indicating that allegations of sexual abuse of a minor by President Donald Trump have been missing from the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice.

“MS now can report that there is at least one witness for whom three interviews with the FBI in rapid succession in 2019 are missing,” Rubin explains. ‘You might say, ‘Well, what's the big deal about that?’ Well, the big deal about that is that we can also confirm that that woman is the same person who in a 2025 FBI presentation is identified to have accused Donald Trump of a sexual assault when she was between 13 and 15 years old.”

An internally circulated powerpoint slide deck titled “Prominent Names,” found among the millions of released documents, includes redacted allegations stating that Epstein introduced the accuser to Trump, who then allegedly sexually assaulted her in the mid-1980s, when she was a minor:

[Redacted] stated Epstein introduced her to Trump who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which she subsequently bit. In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out. (date range 1983-1985, [Redacted] would have been 13-15)

The woman who made those allegations was reportedly interviewed by the FBI four times in 2019. However, only one of those interviews, one in which Trump was not mentioned, appears in the files released by the DOJ. NPR reports that at least 50 pages of notes from the other interviews remain missing.

The Trump administration’s effort to cover up the release of the Epstein files have now given way to new, more craven excuses, as evidence exposing how predatory, grotesque, and pathetically insecure most of Trump’s rich friends are, continues to leak out.